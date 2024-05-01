J.P. Morgan Private Bank releases inaugural report on global family offices

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 01, 2024: J.P. Morgan Private Bank today unveiled its Global Family Office Report, offering insights into how the firm’s family office clients worldwide manage investments, governance, succession planning, and family office operations. The report, based on a survey of family office principals and professionals, provides a quantitative perspective on global family office practices.

“J.P. Morgan has been working with family offices for more than 200 years, starting close to home with the creation of one of the first family offices, the House of Morgan, established in 1838,” said David Frame, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan U.S. Private Bank. “This report reflects our continued commitment to understand and serve clients through a platform unmatched in this space.”

J.P. Morgan conducted an online survey from October through December 2023 among 190 family offices from across the globe with an average net worth of $1.4 billion.

“The wealth and complexities of ultra-high-net-worth families has continued to grow over the last decade, which has led to a significant increase in the number of single family offices worldwide,” said William Sinclair, Head of the U.S. Family Office Practice at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “By surveying our clients, this inaugural report offers a valuable benchmarking tool for family offices to understand how their peers are addressing challenges they may face today, or in the future."

Andrew L. Cohen, Executive Chairman of J.P. Morgan Global Private Bank, added, “as we have done for many years, J.P. Morgan will continue to be a source of strategic insight and advice for global families for decades to come.”

The Private Bank’s report draws from the provided survey responses to identify clear trends and preferences among the firm’s Family Office clients.





