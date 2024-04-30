(MENAFN- Baystreet) 'Challengers' Serves Up a Weekend Box Office Winner in Late April

Mobile-health Retreats on Opening New Pharmacy Singapore-based Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) shares fall back Tuesday, as the company, a leading Asia-Pacific telehealth provider, today announced the grand opening of ManaPharma Pharmacy, the Company's new retail pharmacy.Conveniently located near the central business and shopping areas of Singapore, ManaPharma Pharmacy offers a wide selection of affordably priced premium skin and beauty care products as well as a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medicines.The Pharmacy's skin and beauty care products will include a curated, evolving selection of proven, highly effective anti-aging, problem skin and natural beauty brands made with among the finest ingredients and most advanced innovations on the market.Customers interested in these products will receive patient, personalized service and recommendations from the professional Pharmacy staff. In addition, customers may receive a complimentary analysis of their skin from a specialized three-dimensional light source photo analysis machine. This sterile, patented machine can accurately analyze the skin for texture, wrinkles, pores, folds, pigmentation, tone and moisture, and recommends the most effective products for each condition.MNDR shares fell 23 cents, or 1%, to $24.07.

