Tech Mahindra and Atento Partner to Deliver GenAI Powered Business Transformation Services to Global Enterprises

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Pune - April 30th, 2024: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a strategic partnership with Atento, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and business transformation outsourcing (BTO) company in Latin America. The partnership will deliver end-to-end business transformation solutions and services that leverage Generative AI-powered technologies, as well as customer experience (CX) consulting for customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Latin American regions.

By combining Atento’s leadership in nearshore CX capabilities in Latin America and Tech Mahindra’s global footprint and range of services, the partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions and services in more than 50 languages. These solutions will empower enterprises with enhanced operational efficiency, scalability, and agility to provide superior digital CX.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuously improving our Business Process Services (BPS) to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The partnership with Atento will further strengthen our joint positioning in the United States, Europe and tap into new potential business opportunities in Latin America.”

The BPO solutions and services will be channeled through the creation and implementation of an operating system (OS) and an operating model (OM). These operation capabilities will leverage emerging technologies such as GenAI, automation, analytics, process mining, virtual assistants, and conversational AI to drive business growth and improve customer satisfaction.

Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, said, "This alliance with one of the world's leading IT companies underscores how Atento continues our ambitious plan to become the leading provider of Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) in the markets where we operate, adding value to our clients in the full cycle of their CX transformation."



With a shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences and driving digital transformation, the partnership marks a significant milestone for both Tech Mahindra and Atento. Tech Mahindra Business Process Services is at the forefront of future-ready technology and has 55+ delivery centers in 15 countries that provide services in 50+ languages to 270+ global customers.





