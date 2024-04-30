Al Meera, Shafallah Center Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs, one of the centers operating under the umbrella of Qatar Social Work Foundation which is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, recently. This MoU aims at promoting the activities, products and successes of the Shafallah Centre, through Al Meera's effective support and in line with its CSR programme.

The MoU was signed during an official ceremony at Al Meera's main headquarters, attended by a group of senior management officials and employees from both sides, in the presence of Yousef Ali Al Obaidan, Chief Executive Officer of Al Meera and Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Shafallah Center.

As part of the collaboration Al Meera will allocate kiosks in its branches to showcase and sell products crafted by students at the Shafallah Center, providing them with a place to display their talents and celebrating their achievements. It will be launched at Al Meera Legtaifiya branch and will be expanded later according to the needs of the Shafallah Center and availabilty. Al Meera will also be providing targeted training programs that aim to enhance the students' skills and support their professional development. In addition, Al Meera will promote all events, products, and successes of the Shafallah Center through its social media channels.

Al Meera stated,“In our pursuit of corporate social responsibility and community engagement, Al Meera is honoured to partner with the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs. Through this MoU, we aim to showcase the talents and successes of these remarkable individuals and provide them with tangible support and opportunities for growth. By allocating kiosks in our branches, promoting their products, and offering targeted training programs with the possibility of employment, we strive to foster inclusivity and celebrate the achievements of every member of our community.”

Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs, said,“We are thrilled to finalize this Memorandum of Understanding with Al Meera, Qatar's leading national retailer. This collaboration will create exciting avenues for supporting our affiliates and members, fostering their talents, and showcasing their creativity through Al Meera's nationwide network of branches.”