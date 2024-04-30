Russians Shell Donetsk Region With Artillery, Injuring Two People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, April 29, the Russian military shelled the town of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region with artillery, injuring a man and a woman.
Anastasia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, told this to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.
"A 60-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds," the spokeswoman said. Read also:
Russia will not take Chasiv Yar by May 9 - Estonian intelligence
According to her, law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the shelling under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
MENAFN30042024000193011044ID1108154557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.