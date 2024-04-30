Russians Shell Donetsk Region With Artillery, Injuring Two People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, April 29, the Russian military shelled the town of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region with artillery, injuring a man and a woman.

Anastasia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, told this to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

"A 60-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the shelling under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.