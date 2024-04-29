League Resumes With Hussein, Faisali Eyeing Crown

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Professional Football League resumes as of Thursday after a pause that allowed the U-23 national squad to compete at the Asian Cup currently under way in Qatar.

In the highlight of matches this week, Hussein host Aqaba, Shabab Urdun face Wihdat, and Faisali play Ahli.

Prior to the break Hussein's lead was slashed after they were held 0-0 with Wihdat as Faisali crushed Aqaba 6-2 to stay in contention for the title. Ramtha stayed fourth after beating Salt 1-0 while Ma'an jumped two spots up to 6th after they beat Shabab Urdun 3-1. Ahli stayed clear of the relegation zone by holding Mughayer Sarhan 2-2 while Sahab moved up a spot by beating Jail 2-0.

Just like Ramtha, who

surprised fans in 2021, when they won the League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, Hussein still have the chance to grab the crown and change the usual Faisali-Wihdat dominance of the title. Faisali aim to retain their title after beating Wihdat 2-0, while the latter has now switched focus to retaining the Jordan Cup which will also resume May 6.



Shabab Urdun, who have lost three consecutive matches seem to be going through many challenges with six matches left and the team closely monitoring the relegation zone battle.



Standings(previous rank in brackets)