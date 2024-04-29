In Occupied Areas, Russians Intend To Sell Confiscated Real Estate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied territories, the invaders continue to appropriate for further sale apartments and houses of the residents who have left the area following the Russian incursion.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration , addressed the issue via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A register of 'ownerless' (abandoned by those who fled the occupation - ed.) real estate objects has been created in the temporarily occupied areas. If previously confiscated accommodations were handed over to relocated Russian servicemen or occupation authority officials, now the invaders have decided to make money off of the housing stock. Houses and apartments will be offered at preferential mortgage rates," Fedorov wrote.

According to the official, the occupation forces are coming up with new schemes for profit, ignoring norms of international law norms and humanitarian principles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 26, the invasion forces shelled Zaporizhzhia region 536 times.