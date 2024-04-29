Stoltenberg Invites Zelensky To NATO Summit In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the invitation to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the anniversary summit of the Alliance in Washington on July 9-11.

The head of the Alliance announced this today in Kyiv during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, we discussed the preparations for the NATO Summit in July. So Mister President, I look forward to welcoming you to Washington for that meeting," said Jens Stoltenbreg.

He noted that the Allies had already agreed to plan for a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training for Ukraine, adding he believes NATO also needs a major, multi-year financial commitment to sustain support for Ukraine and to demonstrate that it is not short term and ad hoc, but long term and predictable.

“Moscow must understand: they cannot win. And they cannot wait us out. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. Ukraine will become a member of NATO. The work we are undertaking now puts you on an irreversible path towards NATO membership. So that when the time is right, Ukraine can become a NATO member straightaway,” Stoltenberg stressed, expressing hope that one day, the flag of Ukraine will fly at the NATO Headquarters.

