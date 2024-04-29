NATO Is Focusing On Patriot Systems For Ukraine Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO is focusing on providing Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and replenishing previously delivered air defense equipment.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He has noted that Allies are announcing the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, but Ukraine needs more.

“We are focusing on Patriots, also the need to refurbish existing systems, to replenish and ensure that systems which are already delivered work as they should, that there are enough ammunition,” said Stoltenberg.

Ukraine deserves invitation to NATO - Zelensky

The Secretary General added that it is important to remember that Patriots are important but so are also other systems – NASAMS, IRIS-T and many other systems, stressing the need for a layered air defense.

“Therefore we focus on a wide range of different systems and continue to work with Allies to make sure that they deliver and turn their commitments and announcements into real delivery of weapons and systems as soon as possible,” he stressed.

As reported, on April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Photo: President's Office