Fraudsters Using Telangana Chief Secretary’S DP To Make Fake Calls


4/29/2024 7:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) Cyber Crime police in Telangana have registered a case against unknown persons for using the profile picture of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to make fake calls.

Fraudsters are allegedly demanding money in the name of the top bureaucrat.

A complaint was lodged with Cyber Crime Police Station, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB).

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

According to an official statement, some miscreants by using the DP of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari with mobile number +977-984-4013103 are making fake calls.

