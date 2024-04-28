District Admin Budgam Bids Farewell To Outgoing SSP Al Tahir Gillani

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- The District Administration Budgam today organized a Farewell function for the outgoing SSP Budgam, Al- Tahir Gillani on his transfer and welcomed Nikhil Borkar for assuming the charge as new SSP Budgam.
In this regard a farewell function was held at Dak Bunglow, here, where Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam , Akshay Labroo appreciated outgoing SSP for his cooperation and coordination in maintaining peaceful law and order situation in BudgamADVERTISEMENT
The DC praised him for his excellent work in all areas and appreciated him for his remarkable contribution towards the civil- police coordination in the district.
The DC said that outgoing SSP is the prime example of a gentleman, efficient & a successful police officer.
The DC further said that he will Read Also Nikhil Borkar Is New SSP Budgam 67 Suspects Detained Over Rajouri Civilian Killing, Say Police
always remember outgoing SSP for his wise counsel on various important matters of the district.
ADC Budgam, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, ASP Budgam, Ragav S were among other officers who extended their best wishes to both new and outgoing SSPs for their new assignments.
The officers from both civil and police administration also spoke on the occasion and appreciated that outgoing SSP shall be
remembered for his humility and employee and public friendly approach during his tenure as SSP Budgam.
Speaking on the occasion, new SSP Budgam, Nikhil Borkar said that he would give his best to deliver up to the expectations of the general public.
Addressing the gathering, . outgoing SSP Budgam
thanked the DC Budgam and all senior officers of both civil and police administration for their support through out his tenure.
He emphasized that coordination between civil and police administration has been a key factor in maintaining
peaceful
situation
in the district.
CPO Budgam, ACR, SDMs. SDPOs and other concerned were also present on the occasion.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28042024000215011059ID1108148985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.