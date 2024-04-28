               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
District Admin Budgam Bids Farewell To Outgoing SSP Al Tahir Gillani


4/28/2024 3:14:26 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- The District Administration Budgam today organized a Farewell function for the outgoing SSP Budgam, Al- Tahir Gillani on his transfer and welcomed Nikhil Borkar for assuming the charge as new SSP Budgam.

In this regard a farewell function was held at Dak Bunglow, here, where Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam , Akshay Labroo appreciated outgoing SSP for his cooperation and coordination in maintaining peaceful law and order situation in Budgam

The DC praised him for his excellent work in all areas and appreciated him for his remarkable contribution towards the civil- police coordination in the district.

The DC said that outgoing SSP is the prime example of a gentleman, efficient & a successful police officer.

The DC further said that he will
always remember outgoing SSP for his wise counsel on various important matters of the district.

ADC Budgam, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, ASP Budgam, Ragav S were among other officers who extended their best wishes to both new and outgoing SSPs for their new assignments.

The officers from both civil and police administration also spoke on the occasion and appreciated that outgoing SSP shall be
remembered for his humility and employee and public friendly approach during his tenure as SSP Budgam.

Speaking on the occasion, new SSP Budgam, Nikhil Borkar said that he would give his best to deliver up to the expectations of the general public.

Addressing the gathering, . outgoing SSP Budgam
thanked the DC Budgam and all senior officers of both civil and police administration for their support through out his tenure.

He emphasized that coordination between civil and police administration has been a key factor in maintaining
peaceful
situation
in the district.


CPO Budgam, ACR, SDMs. SDPOs and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

