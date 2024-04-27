Kirill Kupchenko, Director of After-sales Services at AVTODOM MKAD, spoke about the service of electric vehicles Zeekr

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The most popular electric cars of the Chinese premium brand Zeekr are available to customers of AVTODOM Group dealerships in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Liftback Zeekr 001 with a power plant from 272 to 1125 hp, crossover Zeekr X in two versions - 272 hp. and 428 hp. and the Zeekr 009 minivan with 544 hp. are there. Kirill Kupchenko Director of After-Sales Service at AVTODOM MKAD answered questions about the service of electric cars.



What Zeekr models do you currently service?

We actively service Zeekr 001, 009, X models. 007 model are starting to appear in now. However, these have not yet come to our service. We are waiting for our first clients.



What kind of work is carried out at the AVTODOM MKAD dealership?

There is an opinion that Zeekr cannot be serviced in Russia due to the lack of official supplies of these cars. At the same time, there are enough proposals formulated in the format “repair Zeekr of any complexity” in the Internet. This is because model 001 took 1st place in sales among electric vehicles in Russia in 2023. Customers return to service centers for maintenance already.

All dealers need to be realistic and respect clients. We carry out any routine maintenance, troubleshooting and body repairs of Zeekr electric vehicles. At the same time, some of the work performed requires more time than for cars with internal combustion engines that are more familiar to the Russian market. However, there are no unsolvable problems.



What are the specifics of electric vehicle service?

Employees authorized and trained to work with high-voltage components are needed to service electric vehicles. We have such specialists. They have extensive experience of work with electric vehicles officially supplied to Russia.



What are the nuances in the service of electric vehicles of the Zeekr brand?

All cars are assembled from components from different manufacturers. Zeekr is no exception. The components are found on cars of other brands. We know how to work with them. For example, the high-voltage battery on Zeekr 001 is manufactured by CATL. This is one of two manufacturing companies that produces batteries for all Chinese cars, including those supplied to Russia.

The maintenance schedule for an electric vehicle is quite simple. The following work must be carried out at certain intervals: replacing the cabin filter, coolant and brake fluids, gear oils, servicing brake systems, complete vehicle diagnostics.



What difficulties did you encounter during the servicing of these cars?

Diagnostics, programming and adaptation of vehicle electronic units are carried out jointly with Chinese partners. Different time zones and different holiday weekends limit periods for completing these jobs.



For which jobs do you receive the most requests?

The car interface was originally implemented in Chinese. Therefore, Russification of the multimedia system and installation of applications is required for everyone. In addition, routine maintenance is popular because the car itself informs the owner about them.



What guarantee does AVTODOM MKAD provide for the work performed?

The work is guaranteed for 1 year without mileage limitation.



Are all spare parts in stock? If not, what is the waiting period?

All spare parts for routine maintenance and popular ones for body repair are in stock at our dealership. Delivery methods for any other items have been worked out and are carried out upon request.



What are the advantages of servicing Zeekr cars at AVTODOM MKAD?

GC AVTODOM is the largest network of dealership centers of premium car brands in Russia. Premium service standards are in our blood. We certainly use them for all our clients and cars, including those who joined us relatively recently. Zeekr is one of them.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.







MENAFN27042024005646012357ID1108146973