Aghdam Hosts Meeting Of Task Force Addressing Landmines, Unexploded Ordnance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The working group for clearing mines and unexploded ordnance,operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the CoordinationHeadquarters, created in connection with the centralized resolutionof issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories has visited Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

The trip involved representatives of ANAMA and relevantgovernment agencies represented in the working group.

Members of the working group got acquainted with the activitiesof mine clearance groups in the Aghdam district, observed theprogress of ongoing projects, including the process of neutralizingdiscovered mines and unexploded ordnance.

As part of the visit, a regular meeting of the working group washeld in the Aghdam district.