Four People Killed In Drone Attack On Kurdistan Gas Field

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that a drone attack targeted Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, northeast Iraq, on Friday, killing at least four people.

The victims are of Yemeni descent, the KRG said in a press release, noting that the terror attack left considerable material damage which affects the power production in the region.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences for the families of the four victims.

He wished the wounded a quick recovery and asked the federal government to credibly investigate the attack, bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We expect swift action from Baghdad to not allow these terrorists to intimidate us. It must control the lawless groups that harm us all," Barzani urged.

On his part, Iraq's federal Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani instructed setting up a technical panel to probe into the attack.

A statement from the security media cell strongly denounced that "the act of sabotage," and vowed to track down the culprits who attempt to undermine the development process in the country. (end)

