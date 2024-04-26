United In Diversity: Georgia To Celebrate First Europe Day As EU Membership Candidate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia on Friday sharedplans for the annual upcoming Europe Day celebrations in thecapital city of Tbilisi, while noting the country would mark thedate for the first time as a European Union membership candidate, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

While the date is usually celebrated on May 9, this year allpublic events will be hosted on May 11 to“allow as many people aspossible” to attend, the Delegation said, adding this year's themewould be 'United in Diversity'.

The EU Delegation said thousands of people were expected to cometogether to celebrate“peace, diversity and the values uniting theEU and Georgia”.

The celebration will be hosted at the Expo Georgia fairgrounds,offering a chance to visitors to“travel virtually to countries ofthe EU and learn more about the EU's three decades-long” support toGeorgia, organisers also said, adding six different spaces would beorganised in five pavilions and courtyards to enable visitors to“experience what the EU is all about”.

Pavilion three will host entrepreneurs who have benefited fromEU support to start up or expand their businesses.

Pavilion four and five will offer entertaining and educationalactivities, give out souvenirs, and organise cultural performancesand concerts within a Team Europe event, where embassies of EUmember states will introduce visitors to the culture and history oftheir countries.

Pavilion six will host panel talks with celebrities on“values,culture and environment” as well as opportunities for businessesand youth, with the discussions moderated by the popular journalistDavid Gorgiladze.

In Pavilion 11, projects funded by the bloc will present theiractivities.

A market of agriculture products will invite visitors to sampleproducts and dishes offered by farmers from various regions ofGeorgia, while a puppet show will be performed in a speciallyopened marquee.