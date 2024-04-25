Ukrainian Forces Repel Four Russian Attacks Near Krynky, Four More Near Staromaiorske

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, and one attack near Staromaiorske in the Orikhiv sector.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out one attack near Staromaiorske. They were unsuccessful," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults in the Krynky area and then retreated to the starting positions.

The Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian invaders have employed artillery shelling, launched air strikes, and deployed a variety of combat drones. The enemy has continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 64 reconnaissance drones have been spotted flying over the operational area.

In the past day, the Russians launched a cruise missile on the Dnipropetrovsk region, which was intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces.