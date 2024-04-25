Motorists In Colombo Honk Their Horns In Protest Over Road Closure

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Motorists in Colombo honked their horns in protest over the closing of key roads for VVIP movements during the visit of Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi.

Several roads around the Presidential Secretariat were temporarily closed as VVIPs headed to and back for events attended by the Iranian President.

Sri Lanka was experiencing heavy rain during the time some of the roads were closed, resulting in heavy traffic.

Motorists honked their horns when VVIP convoys went past some roads and even hooted at the VVIPs.

The Police had announced that there would be temporary road closures during the visit of the Iranian President to Colombo.

However, some motorists accused the Police of not having a proper traffic plan in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the time the roads were closed. (Colombo Gazette)