Two Cops Arrested Over Links To Drug Trafficking


4/25/2024 8:50:03 AM

Two police officers have been arrested over alleged links to drug traffickers.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the Sub-Inspector (SI) and Sergeant attached to the Doretiyawa Police Station.

Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon ordered the arrest after a suspect in custody had spilled the beans.

According to reports, one policeman had links with“Dubai Sampath” a notorious drug dealer. (Colombo Gazette)

