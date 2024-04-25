Seven Booked Over Fatal Altercation During Temple Ceremony In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 25 (IANS) Following a violent confrontation at Vastrapur in Ahmedabad that left a 70-year-old woman dead and seven injured, the police on Thursday charged seven people under criminal sections.

Vastrapur is one of the posh areas of Ahmedabad where such incidents are a rarity. The incident, which involved stone-pelting during a group clash within the Bharwad community, occurred over a dispute concerning the Radhakrishna Temple's management and its upcoming consecration ceremony scheduled for May.

Following the clash, which also arose from issues related to the temple's ongoing reconstruction and disagreements over the omission of names from the invitation list, the police have taken action. Officials shared that charges have been filed against seven individuals implicated in the violence.

The police have registered cases under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and attempt to murder as they launched an investigation into the clash. The family, grieving the loss of their elderly relative, has demanded the arrest of those responsible. The authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent any further violence.

