White House admits covert deliveries of long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The White House acknowledged on Wednesday that it is executing covert deliveries of long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding request from Kyiv.



Leader Joe Biden approved the delivery of MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) in February, with the initial shipments commencing the following month, as stated by Jake Sullivan, his national security advisor, during a press briefing.



The deliveries "followed Russia's procurement and use of North Korea's ballistic missiles against Ukraine, as well as Russia's renewed and escalating attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Sullivan declared.



For months, Ukraine has been persistently requesting the transfer of ATACMS amid a protracted conflict with Russia, which has reached a stalemate in eastern Ukraine.



Sullivan explained that the US did not immediately provide the weapons due to initial concerns about their potential impact on US military "readiness," but stated that a "significant number" of ATACMS have been entering US stocks, "and as a result, we can move forward with providing ATACMS while also sustaining the readiness of the US armed forces."



"The path ahead will not be easy. Russia is going to continue to press its attacks against Ukrainian defenses, but for the reasons that I have laid out, over time we assess that Ukraine's position in this conflict will improve. And we believe that Ukraine can and will win," he stated.



The ATACMS missiles represent the longest-range missile ever supplied to Ukraine by the US. They have the capability of striking targets up to 190 miles (305 km) away.

MENAFN25042024000045015839ID1108137005