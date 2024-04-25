'Qatar Leading The Way In Design Across Many Aspects'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is positioning itself as a global leader in design innovation across multiple fronts, stressed Msheireb Properties CEO, Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, during the opening of the region's first Innovation by Design Summit yesterday at the Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

In his opening remarks, Engr. Al Kuwari, said:“I'm proud to be here today in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha to say that Qatar is leading the way in design across its many aspects. Smart, sustainable design is the future, and it's something we're proud to champion.”

Reflecting on Msheireb Properties' initiatives, he underscored their commitment to meticulous planning and execution.“We spent three years developing a new local architectural expression, the 'Seven Steps' language, mixing the best of the past and the present, to create sustainable and authentic Qatari modern communities that are culturally appropriate to meet the needs of the many nationalities that call Qatar home.”

He further highlighted the development of Msheireb Downtown Doha into Qatar's primary leisure and business hub, attracting major tech and innovation companies like Microsoft, Total, and Google Cloud.“The development has fully opened to residents and commercial tenants over the past 12 months and quickly become Qatar's top destination for life, work, and play.”

Fast Company Middle East Publisher, Ravi Raman, stressed the growing recognition of design thinking's positive impact:“Organisations and governments are realising the positive impact design thinking can bring. Our mandate at Fast Company Middle East is to highlight this with storytelling and impactful summits.”

Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, expressed the company's commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise, stating:“We want to share our knowledge and bring our expertise about innovation, design, and so many aspects,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

He highlighted the significance of embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and smart solutions in shaping global design thinking:“Now we see a lot of changes happening around us with the new emerging technology, with AI, new smart solutions, and applications that definitely somehow contribute to design, to architecture, to the way of thinking and global design thinking.”

The event, organised by Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East, has attracted over 400 speakers and delegates from all around the world. It explored various facets of design and its societal impact, covering topics from biophilic design to AI in content creation.

Discussions also touched on the topics on urban planning's role in creating people-centric cities, the fusion of technology and creativity, and designing for the experience economy and Gen Z. Furthermore, the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design was also launched yesterday where it recognised four outstanding winners and signalled Msheireb Properties' commitment to shaping the future of design innovation in the Middle East.