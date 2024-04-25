Fischer Launches Undercut Anchor FSU - High Performance For High Demands

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Fischer India announced the launch of FSU – Undercut anchor, a ground breaking addition to fischer's line up designed to meet the demands of high-load applications in concrete. Mr. Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India said, "This innovative anchor not only delivers exceptional performance but also introduces enhanced installation efficiency with its self-undercutting capability. Moreover, with the integration of a Data Matrix Code (DMC), the FSU underscores our commitment to advancing the digitalization of fastening solutions, offering seamless product identification and data accessibility.”





Fischer Undercut Anchor FSU





Heavy steel and facility constructions, nuclear power plants, refinery projects, power stations, infrastructure projects, and the oil and gas industry benefit from the self-undercutting FSU undercut anchor made of galvanized steel, which is ideal for applications with high load and safety requirements. It was made for heavy-duty fixings to anchor steel structures, heavy pipe systems and industrial machines as well as many other indoor fixtures and attachment parts in cracked and non-cracked concrete.





The European Technical Assessment (ETA) provides safety during fastening applications in cracked concrete (option 1). The plug is also approved for seismic applications in categories C1 and C2, meaning it can be used in areas prone to earthquakes. It is also a safe choice in the event of fire (R120 fire assessment) or for fastening installation systems such as extinguishing systems (VdS sprinklers) It is simple and easy to install. Two different undercut anchor versions enable push-through (FSU-P) and pre-positioned installation (FSU). The anchor is placed into a drill hole created with the FSU-SD stop drill bit using the FSU-ST setting tool. Upon cleaning the drill hole, the anchor is placed with the FSU-ST setting tool. The anchor self-cuts into the undercut, creating a flush connection.





Thanks to this perfect flush fit, the FSU reliably transfers the forces and anchors into the substrate almost without expansion, achieving an extremely high load and safety level. Its six cutting teeth and the self-undercutting principle enable precise and powerful placements in concrete and make installation fast and secure. The low expansion forces allow very low edge and axial spacing without spalling and provide maximum safety and ultimate flexibility for all applications, even in the event of strong crack formation and wide crack widths in seismic areas.





Another advantage is the special plastic element that fixes the FSU in the drill hole, preventing the anchor from falling out of the drill hole and making overhead installation simple and safe. Convenient setting depth markings on the plug and setting tool (FSU-ST) provide a quick visual assembly check while guaranteeing additional safety. The DSU-DT disassembly tool can be used to quickly remove the anchor without a trace, if required. Product data can be identified and read using the DMC (Data Matrix Code) on the anchor. The code can easily be scanned using the fischer PRO app, so that all the information about the scanned product can be viewed directly in the app. Users can download the ETA and additional data in the download section. This feature guarantees flexible and accurate transparency and allows the data to be stored.