Cabinet Commends Outcome Of Amir's Asian Tour

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the outcome of the Asian tour of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, which His Highness began on Sunday and concluded on Wednesday, and included a state visit to the Republic of Philippines, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The Cabinet affirmed that the exceptional welcome and hospitality that His Highness the Amir received during the tour reflected the depth and strength of the State of Qatar's relations with the three countries, and the extent of respect and appreciation that the peoples of these countries have for the State of Qatar and its leadership.

The Cabinet pointed out that the fruitful discussions that His Highness held with the leaders of the three countries, and the atmosphere of friendship and understanding that prevailed, as well as the agreements and memoranda of understanding that were signed during the tour, have solidified and distinguished the bilateral relations with these countries, and opened horizons for expanding and developing cooperation in various fields, particularly commercial initiatives and investment partnerships, for the benefit of the Qatari people and the peoples of the three countries, as they enhance joint efforts for development, peace and stability in the region and around the globe.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 8 of 2020 to reorganise the central rent committee.

Second - Approval of a draft Cabinet decision to reconstitute the Lawyers Admission Committee.

Third - Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Municipality regrading organizing compensation for animal health.

Fourth - Approval of:

1- A draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding conducting political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti.

2- A draft MoU for cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the State of Qatar's Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).

Fifth - the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took the appropriate decisions in their regard:

1- The first report on the results of the work of the Steering Committee of the Government Resource Planning and Management System project.

2- A report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in the first session of the Qatari-Turkish Joint Committee for Economic and Cooperation.

3- A report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE Minister of Commerce and Industry, in the 13th Ministerial Conference of World Trade Organization (MC13).

MENAFN24042024000067011011ID1108134209