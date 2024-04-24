Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While each dog is unique, and individual behaviour can vary greatly, certain breeds are recognised for their mischievous or hyperactive inclinations. Here are seven breeds that are sometimes regarded as the naughtiest.



Labs are cheerful, extroverted, and energetic, yet occasionally clumsy. Without training and exercise, they may chew, dig, or bark excessively.

Cocker Spaniels are energetic and affectionate dogs but can also be prone to separation anxiety and destructive behaviours if left alone for long periods.

Scent-hound beagles are curious and determined. Their keen noses might get them into trouble since they pursue odours without rules.

Pugs are energetic and headstrong despite their small stature. They like to misbehave and may need constant training.

Beautiful and clever, huskies are independent and energetic. Without enough exercise and mental stimulation, kids may grow bored and destructive.

Jack Russells are energetic hunters. Their intelligence and energy make them difficult to handle without instruction and stimulation.

Small but headstrong, these dogs are naughty and independent. The prey drive and fearlessness of these animals might lead to adventure.