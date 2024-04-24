Jordan Hosts Arab Education Conference Addressing Challenges, Setting New Directions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Apr. 24 (Petra) - The Jordanian Educational Sciences Association, in collaboration with the university, launched on Wednesday the eighth annual international scientific conference titled "Visions and Ideas for Education Challenges in the Arab World" at Al Hussein Bin Talal University.This conference, gathering academics and specialists from various Arab countries, aims to advance education across the Arab world. It aims to diagnose the current state of Arab education, analyze its challenges, and propose innovative directions for its enhancement, focusing on developing educational leadership, enhancing teacher training programs, and innovating teaching methods.With 46 papers covering six main themes, the conference facilitates the exchange of academic knowledge among participants. It also seeks to improve the quality of education in Arab countries, transitioning from local to global standards and fostering competitiveness.Supreme Council Chairperson of the National Center for Curriculum Development, Mohy Eddin Tawq, who was deputizing for the Minister of Education, emphasized the need for comprehensive educational reforms in Arab countries, advocating for increased investment in education to address challenges and enhance the quality of teaching. He underscored the importance of qualified educators and community engagement in educational issues.Rateb Saud, President of the Jordanian Educational Sciences Association, highlighted the persisting challenges in Arab education systems, such as outdated teaching methods and curricula, lack of funding, and inadequate teacher training programs. He stressed the urgency of modernizing higher education to meet global standards and align with the demands of the labor market.Atef Kharabsheh, President of Al Hussein Bin Talal University, emphasized the conference's significance in addressing current trends in education and contributing to sustainable development efforts. He emphasized His Majesty King Abdullah II's commitment to enhancing education to meet future challenges and ensure workforce readiness.The conference's opening session featured a lecture by Dr. Tawq on "Educational Curricula and Labor Market Challenges," emphasizing the importance of aligning educational outcomes with market demands and conducting regular evaluations to achieve national objectives.