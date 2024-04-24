Jordan, Qatar Pledge To Strengthen Parliamentary Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmed Safadi convened with the Chairman and members of the Cultural Affairs and Media Committee of the Qatari Shura Council on Wednesday, aiming to bolster parliamentary ties between the two nations.During the discussion, Safadi underscored the profound relations between Jordan and Qatar, emphasizing the significance of amplifying collaborative parliamentary efforts.He highlighted the importance of aligning positions in both Arab and international parliamentary platforms to advance the interests of their respective peoples and address pressing issues concerning the Arab and Islamic world, notably the Palestinian cause.Chairman of the Qatari Committee Mubarak bin Mohamed Al Kuwari emphasized the imperative of enhancing parliamentary cooperation and revitalizing joint parliamentary committees. He also underlined the need to capitalize on strategic relations to foster mutual benefits for both nations and their citizens.