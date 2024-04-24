Israel Arrested 15 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, Apr. 24 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinian citizens from different areas in the occupied West Bank, including former detainees.In a joint statement, Commission of Detainees' Affairs and Palestinian Prisoners' Club said the arrest operations were carried out in the governorates of Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, and Jerusalem.Additionally, the statement announced a total of about 8,445 Palestinians were arrested since start of the Israeli aggression following last October 7.

