Jordanian, Saudi Documentation Centers Explore Collaborative Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center (RHDC) and the Documentation Center of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones engaged in discussions on Wednesday to bolster cooperation and establish a framework for future relations between the two entities.During the meeting, RHDC acting Director-General, Riham Al-Masri, showcased the center's array of activities spanning scientific research, document restoration, digitization services, archiving, and its pivotal national role in advancing efforts to preserve cultural heritage within the highest standards.Al-Masri underscored the center's comprehensive approach to document care.Furthermore, Al-Masri highlighted the restoration services and archiving system administered by the RHDC, alongside the scientific and cultural awareness objectives it endeavors to fulfill.She emphasized the paramount importance of fostering cooperation and forging impactful partnerships with specialized Arab and international centers to tap into expertise and facilitate knowledge exchange.