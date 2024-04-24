Amir Leaves Nepal, Concludes Asian Countries Tour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Kathmandu today, April 24, 2024, after a state visit to friendly Nepal, at the conclusion of a tour that included the Philippines and Bangladesh.

His Highness the Amir was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport by HE Ram Chandra Poudel, President of Nepal.



Also attending the farewell were HE Ram Sahaya Yadav, Vice President, HE Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister, HE Dev Raj Ghimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives, HE Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, HE Mishal bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal, HE Naresh Bikram Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to the country, a number of senior officials in the Nepalese government, and members of the Qatari embassy.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.