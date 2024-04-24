Tucker Carlson claims US legislators terrified of getting framed for ‘kiddie porn’

(MENAFN) During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, American journalist Tucker Carlson made startling claims about the motivations behind United States lawmakers' support for mass surveillance programs. Carlson asserted that members of Congress are "terrified" of intelligence agencies planting incriminating evidence, such as "kiddie porn," on their computers if they speak out against such measures.



Carlson's remarks came amidst the backdrop of the United States Senate's vote to renew Section 702 of the 1978 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows intelligence agencies like the FBI and CIA to conduct surveillance on foreign communications. However, concerns have been raised about the potential for abuse, as Section 702 also permits access to data indirectly collected from millions of American citizens without a warrant.



According to Carlson, while some lawmakers privately opposed the renewal of Section 702, they refrained from voicing their dissent publicly due to fear of reprisals from intelligence agencies.



He asserted that members of Congress have confided in him about their apprehensions, including those who serve on intelligence committees.



The prevalence of this fear, Carlson argued, undermines the principles of democracy, as elected officials are reluctant to challenge powerful institutions out of concern for personal repercussions. He highlighted the complicity of certain committee chairmen in perpetuating surveillance practices, suggesting that their reluctance to address the issue may stem from their own vulnerabilities to potential blackmail or exposure.



Carlson's allegations shed light on the complex dynamics at play within the corridors of power in Washington, where fear of surveillance and blackmail may influence legislative decisions and impede accountability. As concerns over privacy and civil liberties continue to resonate, Carlson's assertions underscore the importance of transparency, oversight, and safeguards against abuses of power within the realm of national security and intelligence gathering.

