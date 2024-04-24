Nando's Crowns Qatar's Master Griller 2024 Winner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nando's, home of the legendary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, has announced the culmination of the highly anticipated Nando's Master Griller Challenge 2024 in Qatar.

Thirteen passionate Nadocas grilled it out at the newly revamped casa, Nando's Bin Omran, showcasing their PERi-PERi passion for the coveted title.

Following rigorous judging against Nando's PERi-PERi perfection criteria, Susil Pokhrel from Villaggio Mall emerged victorious. Pokhrel's exceptional combination of creativity, skill, and precision earned him the prestigious title of Qatar's Nando's Master Griller 2024.

“The competition was fierce,” commented Vyanktesh Jaiswal, COO of Oryx Group and Nando's Qatar.“Each participant displayed courage and exceptional talent, making the judging process incredibly challenging.” The event wasn't just about grilling prowess. It celebrated Nando's core values: pride, passion, courage, integrity and family. As the aroma of PERi-PERi filled the air, guests and fellow Nandocas witnessed a captivating display of the Art of Grilling.

“The Master Griller Challenge is more than a competition,” said Balu Subramonian, Head of Operations at Nando's Qatar and judge.

“It's a tribute to our Nandocas and one of our ways in changing people's lives – the passionate individuals who bring Nando's PERi-PERi to life. Susil and all participants showcased unwavering commitment to perfection, reflecting Nando's dedication to exceptional PERi-PERi experiences.”

Nando's congratulated Susil Pokhrel and all participants as he prepares to represent Qatar at the global finals in Botswana later this year.

The Nando's Master Griller Challenge fosters a community of PERi-PERi enthusiasts, reflecting Nando's mission to connect people through their shared love of PERi-PERi.

