Japan To Continue Supporting Two-State Solution In Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The Japanese government announced that it will continue to support a negotiated two-state solution in the Middle East despite the US veto of a draft resolution on Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko explained in a statement on Tuesday that her country voted in favor of the resolution to ensure peace in the Middle East.She added that supporting the resolution on Palestine's full membership in the UN and Japan's recognition of Palestine as a state are two separate issues.Tokyo will not change its position on the two issues and will continue to support the two-state solution to ensure stability in the region, according to Yoko.Tokyo reiterated its calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks have been ongoing since Oct. 7, stressing the importance of releasing prisoners and continuing humanitarian aid activities.