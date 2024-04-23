Official Conference Programme Unveiled For Critical Communications World 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

CCW is the critical communication sector's leading global conference and exhibition; returns with extensive conference programme from 14-16 May.

Conference welcomes over 120 international speakers from distinguished critical communications companies worldwide

Series of keynote speeches scheduled alongside keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive debates.

Agenda will cover multi-system critical connect solutions, MCX services, geospatial data, digital twins, AI smart policing, bridging gaps in universal healthcare, and more.

Dubai, UAE: The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) has announced fresh details ahead of the highly anticipated Critical Communications World (CCW) 2024, revealing the official conference programme for this year's record-extending edition at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-16 May.

For over 20 years, CCW has been the critical communications industry's leading conference and exhibition globally – presenting a unique international networking platform for mission-critical and business-critical end-users to build connections, enhance expertise, and explore the latest cutting-edge technologies.

As governments, organisations, and thought leaders prepare to converge with manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators, CCW 2024 will build on this legacy with a series of insightful and informative sessions at the heart of its programme. These will be led by renowned experts at the forefront of critical communications from across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the US, Asia, and Europe.

Kevin Graham, Chief Executive Officer, TCCA, said:“Preparations are all but finalised ahead of what promises to be another defining Critical Communications World and as such, we're delighted to present attendees with an exciting glimpse of what awaits. With so many distinguished critical communications professionals with outstanding careers and intriguing perspectives participating, the stage is set for this year's conference to set a new benchmark for future editions to emulate.”

A hallmark of CCW's enduring influence, impact, and prestige; the conference will extensively inform attendees on the latest trends and factors impacting the sector like always. Taking place under the theme 'Securing society and industry – Connection is the lifeline', the three-day conference programme will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive debates.

From Airbus, Leonardo, Motorola Solutions, Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa and Nokia to AT&T, Ericsson, FirstNet, Sepura, and many more, the conference will welcome over 120 guests from distinguished critical communications companies based around the globe.

On the agenda are various discussion topics impacting telecommunication, city service and public safety network operators, oil and gas utilities, police communications, and healthcare practitioners – such as TETRA and mission-critical broadband, networks, and services.

Attendees can expect a series of comprehensive presentations, studies, and perspectives sure to provide key learnings, insights, and inspiration. These will surround topics like multi-system critical connect solutions, MCX services, geospatial data, digital twins, AI smart policing, and bridging gaps in universal healthcare.

Additionally, engaging panel discussions locked in for CCW 2024 will revolve around critical communications aspects such as future technologies, AI, IoT, and 5G alongside devices, multi-layered constellation, and security.

Running alongside the main conference, CCW 2024 focus forums will also offer deep-dive sessions with multiple presentations, interactive discussions, and roundtables. These forums will be another empowering platform for industry incumbents to learn about the latest developments and share details on their challenges, experiences, and skillsets.

Since its inception, CCW has been organised by the TCCA, the membership organisation which leads the global development and promotion of standardised critical communications solutions for professional users. Dubai won its bid in May 2023 to host the upcoming edition of CCW, which will be held in collaboration with Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa – and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

TCCA has confirmed that all CCW 2024 conference sessions are free to attend. Attendees can also check out the conference programme and register free online to join the global critical communications community at the industry's annual showpiece event.

About TCCA:

On behalf of its members, TCCA supports all standard mobile critical communications technologies and complementary applications. Our members are drawn from end users, operators and industry across the globe. We believe in and promote the principle of open and competitive markets worldwide through the use of open standards and harmonised spectrum. We drive the development of common global mobile standards for critical broadband and maintain and enhance the TETRA Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) standard. TCCA is the 3GPP Market Representation Partner for critical communications and our members actively contribute in 3GPP working groups. TCCA supports the ETSI MCX PlugtestsTM, and is a member of the MCS-TaaSting project.