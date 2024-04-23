Riverbed Survey Reveals Public Sector Has Renewed Focus On Empowering Employees And Citizens Using Tech That Enhances Digital Experiences

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Leaders surveyed in the public sector identified cloud (44%), artificial intelligence (AI) (38%), automation (33%), and DEX management solutions (31%) as critical technologies. 90% of public sector leaders surveyed agree that investing in DEX technology is a top priority for the next five years, and 80% plan to accelerate its adoption and implementation.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Riverbed, the leader in Unified Observability, today announced findings for the public sector from its Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Survey. The report reveals that government agencies are transforming to improve the digital experience for employees and citizens, allowing them to achieve key goals – for example, unleashing staff productivity, recruiting and retaining talent, and delivering on their missions. This transformation is also proving critical in overcoming the sector's many challenges, including the acceleration of hybrid work and a skills shortage as the workplace and workforce shift at an unprecedented pace.

Evolution at the Speed of Today's Employees:

Every industry is facing a talent shortage, and the public sector is no exception. As longer-standing staff members retire, a new generation of digitally native Millennial and Gen Z workers enter with high expectations of their technology and digital experience. In fact, 86% of the public sector leaders surveyed believe they'll need to provide more advanced digital experiences as a fresh generation of employees enter the workforce.

New investment areas include unified observability platforms, which can deliver exceptional DEX by providing visibility, AI and actionable insight into entire infrastructures; 74% of IT respondents in government believe unified observability with greater automation can help close the skills gap. Additionally, new investments are expected to support the hybrid workforce, as

49% of public sector employees operate in a hybrid model, and 92% of public sector leaders surveyed say hybrid working enhances their ability to recruit talent and remain competitive in the future. As a result, 83% of public sector leaders who responded to the survey plan to invest in technology over the next 12-18 months to support this hybrid workforce.

Enhanced digital experiences aren't simply considered a nice-to-have either. The survey showed that 58% of leaders in the public sector believe there would be a disruptive or reputational impact on their organization if the DEX needs of younger generations aren't met, while 63% agree that these employees would consider leaving the government organization if they didn't enjoy seamless digital experiences.

The Role of the Public Sector CIO is Shifting:

As CIOs are consulted on significant strategic decisions that affect recruitment and productivity, they're expected to adopt a more prominent role within the leadership team. Eighty-one percent of public sector decision-makers surveyed acknowledge the increasing relevance of IT within their organization's leadership team. In addition, 89% of the respondents agree that IT is more responsible for driving innovation now than it was three years ago. In effect, the pressure is on IT and its leaders to make smart investments and implement technologies that will support the cause and mission rather than adding extra complexity.

Decision-Makers Express a Heightened Interest in AI and Cloud:

Riverbed found that 80% of public sector leaders are planning to accelerate digital experience adoption and implementation. Additionally, the survey found that the cloud (44%), AI (38%), and automation (33%) will become mission-critical priorities over the next 18 months. Unified observability uniquely fuses all these technologies while providing holistic visibility across physical and virtual environments, plus additional productivity-boosting functionality through AI and automation. Eighty-eight percent of the leaders surveyed agree that unified observability is important (45% critically important) to deliver DEX, and 87% say there must be greater investment in unified observability solutions that provide actionable insights for better employee and customer digital experience.

“In today's Government and Public Sector organizations and agencies, the digital experience is more critical than ever,” said Mohammed Kiki, Regional Director – Saudi Arabia, Riverbed.“However, with changing workforce dynamics, Riverbed's Global DEX Survey found that delivering better digital experiences is getting harder for Public Sector leaders with the vast majority facing at least one major obstacle. Fortunately, these Government organizations are investing in technology, including observability, AI and automation to address these challenges. With Riverbed's unified observability portfolio, Government and Public Sector organizations can gain actionable insights and leverage automation to make data driven decisions that supports their mission and enhances the digital experience for citizens and government employees.”

Methodology:

The Riverbed Global Digital Employee Experience Survey 2023 polled 1,800 global IT decision makers (ITDMs) and business decision makers (BDMs) across 10 countries and seven industries, including 320 public sector leaders. The survey was conducted by Sapio Research in May 2023 to explore generational expectations, hybrid work, the evolving role of IT, and challenges and strategies to delivering an exceptional DEX.

About Riverbed:

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience.

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.