Doha Arabic Book Award Holds Symposium On Legacy, Prospects Of Arabic Books

Doha: The Doha Arabic Book Award organized Tuesday a symposium on the legacy and prospects of Arabic books, in collaboration with Qatar University (QU)'s Department of Arabic Language.

The symposium was held at the QU Library coinciding World Book and Copyright Day, a celebration marked annually on April 23 to promote the enjoyment of books and reading.

Dr. Mustafa Aqeel Al Khatib from QU's College of Arts and Sciences said the Arabic book is now backward due to the intense competition from foreign cultures currently dominating the whole world, especially the Arab countries. He held the Arab universities responsible for this dilemma.

Dr. Louay Khalil addressed several points, most notably the transition from the emotional state to the rational state in the history of the book, with the interest in books dwindling and the public having a speedy access to information.

For his part, Cultural Advisor for the Award, Dr. Al Siddiq Omar Al Siddiq said the event cared for Arabic poetry and refuted plagiarism in the pre-Islamic era.

Media Advisor for the Award, Abdul Rahman Al Marri, hailed World Book Day as a rich opportunity to celebrate the value of the Arabic book, and the cultural and civilizational role it plays, highlighting part of the impact it played in creating, transmitting and renewing sciences.