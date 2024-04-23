EQS-News: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision

mrp hotels receives exclusive consulting mandate for EPH Group AG

The start of a strategic cooperation is the marketing of a first-class hotel development in the Kitzbühel Alps. mrp hotels supports EPH Group AG in its future strategy and investment strategy.

Vienna, April 23, 2024 – mrp hotels has been exclusively mandated by EPH Group AG and its joint venture partners to market a first-class hotel development in the Kitzbühel Alps. A premium resort is being built on the 34,000 m2 site in a prime location. mrp hotels is supporting EPH Group AG in the final positioning of the premium resort and in the search for further investment and operator partners. The mandate is the start of the strategic cooperation in the course of the ongoing investment strategy. A particular focus is on identifying potential investments. The EPH Group plans to build up a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotels and resorts in the premium and luxury segment in Austria, Germany and other top European destinations. Catherine Szolar , VP Advisory mrp hotels: "We were immediately convinced by EPH Group AG's approach. The strong demand for hotel concepts in the premium segment, particularly in destinations close to nature, makes the planned development project attractive for international investors and operators. We look forward to strategically supporting EPH Group AG on its growth path and providing long-term support with our in-depth knowledge of the hotel real estate market. This is a promising start for further joint projects." Alexander Lühr , CEO EPH Group AG: „In mrp hotels, we have found the ideal partner for implementing our strategy. In particular, we will benefit from their extensive network of international partners and their vast experience in developing successful hotel projects. In future, we will work closely with mrp hotels in the selection of new investments, suitable operators and the procurement of new partners and investors. We are convinced that we have found a long-term strategic partner in mrp hotels, which will provide us with significant support in expanding our portfolio.“ In summer 2023, EPH Group AG issued a tourism bond with an interest rate of 10% p.a. and monthly interest payments. The bond has since been listed on the Frankfurt and Vienna stock exchanges, among others (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB). EPH Group AG is planning an IPO in the "direct market plus" segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the medium term. Detailed information on the company and the bond can be found on the homepage .



About mrp hotels mrp hotels is a leading consulting firm in the hotel industry. mrp supports its clients in all project phases - from location search and hotel development to transaction management, performance analysis and technical consulting. With three locations in Europe (Vienna, Berlin and Munich), the team has extensive expertise in the relevant hotel markets. The team at mrp hotels consists exclusively of experts with many years of know-how in the hotel and tourism sector. Its clients include renowned companies such as Signa, Deka Immobilien, Raiffeisen Capital Management, LOISIUM Hotels, the S+B Group and B&B Hotels. Pressekontakt mrp hotels: c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH Sara Singbartl ...

About EPH Group AG: EPH Group AG is a team of investors, project developers, hotel real estate, financing and capital market experts. The company plans to build a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotels and resorts in the premium and luxury segment in Austria, Germany and other top European destinations. Due to the long experience of the EPH team, there is an excellent market access and a full acquisition pipeline. In the areas of feasibility study, due diligence, valuation, contract management, M&A, portfolio strategy, development and construction, EPH Group AG works together with the leading hotel and tourism consulting companies in Austria and Germany. This allows the company to draw on comprehensive expertise and develop the best possible strategy for each project. The EPH Group AG bond (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB) is listed on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit .



Media / Investor Relations Contact EPH Group AG: max. Equity Marketing GmbH Maximilian Fischer Marienplatz 2 80331 Munich, Germany Telephone: +49 89 139 2889 0 Email: ...





