Amir Arrives In Nepal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Tuesday in Kathmandu on a state visit to friendly Nepal within a tour that included the Republic of the Philippines and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport by the President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel.

His Highness the Amir was also welcomed by the Vice-President Ram Sahaya Yadav, the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Shrestha, the Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur, HE the ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal Mishaal bin Mohammad Al Ansari, the ambassador of Nepal to the State of Qatar Dr. Naresh Bikram Dhakal, a number of senior officials in the Government of Nepal, and members of Qatar's Embassy.

His Highness the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival, during which 21 artillery shots were fired to welcome His Highness.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

