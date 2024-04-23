Sharjah Safari welcomes the second birth of an African savanna elephant

(MENAFN- Saharapr) Sharjah: April 23, 2024:

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah announced the birth of the elephant "Tarthooth”, named after a wild plant that emerges with the rainfall. It has become the second African savannah elephant to be welcomed by the Sharjah Safari project, the largest of its kind in the world outside of Africa. The newborn joins the african savanna elephant (Samra), who was born at the beginning of last year, and becomes part of the project's African elephant group.



Notable successes in preserving rare species

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, stated that the EPAA continues to enhance its leading position locally, regionally, and internationally in efforts to preserve biodiversity and protect and increase rare and endangered African species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

She highlighted that with the recording of the second birth of an African savannah elephant, Sharjah Safari aims to consolidate its qualitative successes in breeding and adding many different animals in various environments of its sections, which vary between birds, reptiles, mammals, among others. This includes the elephants, in addition to the births of African giraffes, the Scimitar oryx, and breeding the rare Madagascar Paratilapia fish.



The African savanna elephant is the largest land animal in the world

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi added that African savanna elephants are considered the largest land animals in the world, with their numbers continuously decreasing. They have large ears filled with blood vessels that help dispel excess heat. Compared to forest elephants, savanna elephants are distinguished by their larger size, ranging from 4 to 5 meters in height and weighing between 4 to 7 tons. They have notably outward-curving tusks and are predominantly found in the southern plains of the Sahara desert in Africa. They live in savanna regions, have a lifespan of up to 50 years, a gestation period of 22 months, consume up to 150 kg of food daily, and differ from African forest elephants, which are smaller in size, have almost straight tusks, and inhabit the forests of central and west Africa.



It is worth mentioning that Sharjah Safari is a vital, distinctive project. Since its inauguration in 2022 by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, it has enhanced the economic, touristic, and environmental status of Sharjah, making it the premier destination for lovers of the environment, nature, and wildlife. The project encompasses 12 different environments inspired by various regions across Africa, covering an area of 8 square kilometers, representing the wildlife and terrain and simulating the actual areas in the African continent.





