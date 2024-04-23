UK Intelligence Analyzes Advance Of Russian Troops In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence has assessed the situation with the advance of Russian troops in the area of the town of Novomykhailivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The UK Ministry of Defense published an intelligence update on Ukraine on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, Novmykhalivka is situated south of Marinka and north-east of Vulhedar, Donetsk region. Novomykhalivka has limited military strategic significance but lies on roads to further settlements that straddle both sides of the Sukhi Yaly River in southern Donetsk region.

British intelligence noted that on April 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed their forces had taken control of Novmykhalivka. Russian forces reportedly entered the town on February 9, 2024, and reached the middle of the town by March 24. The 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade reportedly stated this required a force of 30,000 Russian personnel, with a loss of 300 pieces of equipment in the six months of fighting on the approach to the town.

From entering to clearing the town, a total distance of under 5km, took Russian forces 73 days. That was with the benefit of additional operational reserves, according to British intelligence.

"This demonstrates the slow but incremental advances Russian forces are making. On this axis, Russian forces will likely seek to advance towards the town of Kostiantynivka, 2km west from Novomykhalivka. Further advances north of Vulhedar could eventually allow Vulhedar's defenses to be bypassed. Those defenses have caused extremely high casualties for Russian ground forces," the update said.