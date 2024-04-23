CM Siddaramaiah Apologises To Neha’S Father; Cong Corporator Says Gave Statements Against Govt Out Of Ignorance

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), April 23 (IANS) On a day Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologised to murdered student Neha Hiremath's father Niranjan, the Congress Corporator said he issued statements against the government and police due to lack of information and out of grief.

On Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah told Niranjan Hiremath over the phone,“We are with you. Very sorry.” Siddaramaiah asked Niranjan Hiremath to have courage.

The conversation took place following Minister of Law, HK Patil's visit to the residence of the murdered student.

The Karnataka CM spoke to Neha's father on the phone of Minister Patil.

Responding to the apology of the CM, Niranjan Hiremath thanked Siddaramaiah for handing over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Minister Patil also conveyed to CM Siddaramaiah that the family was satisfied with the handing over of the case to the CID.

Neha's family is also happy with the decision of the Karnataka government to demand a special court for a quick trial in the case, Minister Patil told the CM.

“Justice will be given to Neha. We will write a letter to the High Court to establish a special court and the guilty should be punished,” Minister Patil stated.

Niranjan Hiremath said,“I thank them for the decision to get a special court established. The special court has to be named after Neha Hiremath. Neha should get justice.”

“I had issued statements against the government due to lack of the information. I don't know about the law. The government had done its work. The CM has promised to visit my house. I apologise if I have issued false statements. I had given a statement against Police Commissioner, Renuka Sukumar in grief. Local MLAs and leaders have all stood with us,” Niranjan Hiremath stated.

“The case is now with the CID. Let them complete the probe. I had stated that the police department had not done a proper investigation. However, the police have done a fair and unbiased probe. I also apologise to the police department. I had issued certain statements in panic mode,” he maintained.

Neha was stabbed to death by Fayaz Kondikoppa in Hubballi on April 18 in the premises of the BVB College.