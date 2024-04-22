Bride's Father Dies In Brawl Over DJ Music In Agra

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, April 23 (IANS) The father of a bride died in a brawl over music played by the DJ. A fight over requesting the DJ at the wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, the police said.

An argument had broken out between the bride's father and their relatives over requesting the DJ to play music and escalated into a big fight.

The bride's father was severely injured during the fight at the wedding venue and later died during treatment.

The group of relatives, who allegedly beat him to death then fled from the venue, a police spokesman said.

A case has been filed against seven people with the Fatehabad police.