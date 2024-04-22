American Aid To Arrive In Ukraine“Very Soon” - Assistant Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States assistance, which will include air defense capabilities, will arrive in Ukraine "very soon."

This was stated by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, who spoke at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The US assistance will be here soon, very soon, as soon as the Senate finishes acting, the President will sign the legislation, and I think we'll see real changes," he said.

O'Brien stressed that American aid would include air defense capabilities to protect the economy.

"It's not just about Patriots, it's also about systems that hit drones and the slower missiles, and the other ways that Russia tries to attack," the official emphasized.

He added that he had traveled to a number of countries to discuss ways of donating more air defense capabilities to Ukraine, and that during his stay in Ukraine he met with members of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives from the President's Office, and government officials.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the lower house of the U.S. Congress adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for $60.84 billion in support for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on in Senate. If passed, it is yet to be signed by the U.S. president to be put into force.