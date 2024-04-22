Indonesia reopens airport after brief closure due to Ruang volcano eruptions

(MENAFN) After being closed since Thursday due to eruptions of the Ruang volcano, Sam Ratulangi International Airport in the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi reopened on Monday. The closure was implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of air travel amidst the volcanic activity.



Authorities closely monitored the situation and deemed it safe to resume airport operations after observing a decrease in volcanic activity and assessing the conditions. The reopening of the airport provides relief for travelers and facilitates the resumption of air travel services to and from the region.



"After being closed for almost five days, this afternoon the airport finally reopened and is operating normally again," stated the airport's general manager Maya Damayanti on Monday.



As of Monday at 9 AM regional time, the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has downgraded the alert status of the volcano from the highest Level IV to Level III due to a reduction in volcanic activities.



In response to this adjustment, authorities have advised people to steer clear of the 4-kilometer exclusion zone around the crater as a precautionary measure.



Situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia boasts one of the highest concentrations of volcanoes globally, making volcanic monitoring and hazard mitigation essential components of the country's geological management efforts.

