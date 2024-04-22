USQBC Hosts Third Table Talks Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) in Doha hosted the third session of 'Table Talks,' a forum gathering for member companies to discuss and share business insights. Held at the Waldorf Astoria, Lusail on Thursday, January 18, 2024, this innovative event fostered dynamic engagement, strengthened connections, and facilitated knowledge sharing among our esteemed business community.

The gathering attracted active participation from numerous member companies representing various sectors. This highlighted the widespread interest and enthusiasm for the unique forum experience“USQBC Table Talks” offers.

“The third session of 'Table Talks' was a resounding success, bringing together members from diverse sectors to engage in meaningful conversations, establish connections, and gain invaluable insights from industry peers,” remarked Sheikha Mayes Al Thani, Managing Director of the US-Qatar Business Council in Qatar. She opened the meeting by extending a warm welcome to all attendees, reaffirming the USQBC's commitment to empowering and supporting member companies.

As a prominent advocate for fostering mutual economic growth and enhancing business and trade relations between the United States and Qatar, the US-Qatar Business Council is steadfast in its dedication. The“Table Talks” initiative reflects the council's vision of cultivating a seamless and enduring partnership based on shared interests and robust connections across bilateral relations, encompassing both business and culture.