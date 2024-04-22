Team Qatar Athletes Maintain Fine Run At GCC Youth Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar claimed five medals, including two gold, two sliver and bronze at the inaugural GCC Youth Games 2024 in Dubai on Saturday.

Qatar team produced impressive performance to win a gold medal and two sliver medals in chess event and their teammates in athletics claimed one gold and a bronze.

In U-14 class , Hamad Al Kawari claimed gold medal in Rapid Chess event as his teammates, Ibraheem Al Janaahi clinched the silver medal in the same class, while Willian Al Qassabi seized the silver medal in women's U-14 class.

In athletics, Qatar clinched two medals in triple jump after Rakan Rashidi seized the gold medal while the bronze medal in the same class went to his teammate Hamza Hashem.

Team Qatar raised their medals tally to 19 including, eight gold, six silver and five bronze. The Games will continue until May 2.