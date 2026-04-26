Over 11,000 Benefit From Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani Healthcare Center In Jordan In Q1 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani Primary Healthcare Center, established by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation in 2017 in cooperation with the Arab Medical Relief Society in Jordan, continues to provide and develop primary healthcare services for Syrian refugees in Azraq Camp, aiming to meet the essential health needs of camp residents.

This is achieved through regular field and inspection visits conducted throughout the year by foundation officials to monitor the center's operations, ensure the quality of medical services provided to patients, and assess the necessary requirements in terms of medicines, equipment, and medical supplies.

These efforts enable doctors and nursing staff to deliver high-quality care in both diagnosis and treatment.

Statistics related to the center's work revealed that the number of beneficiaries during the first quarter of 2026 reached 11,646 medical cases, distributed across various specialized clinics, including pediatrics, gynecology, general medicine, and dentistry, in addition to an emergency and ambulance department.

The center also provides a vaccination unit and a pharmacy that dispenses medications free of charge.

The gynecology clinic received the largest share of patients, with 5,267 cases, followed by the pediatric clinic with 4,627 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of male patients who visited various clinics reached 1,752 cases. The center's pharmacy dispensed 8,358 prescriptions during the same period.

The center's services are not limited to providing traditional medical care; it continuously seeks to enhance its services to improve the overall health conditions of camp residents.

This includes initiatives aimed at raising health awareness among different patient groups by offering medical advice and guidance, particularly for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

In addition, the foundation, in cooperation with the center's medical staff, has established a specialized unit dedicated to educating patients with chronic diseases and strengthening their health awareness, enabling them to manage their conditions more effectively. This effort is expected to have a direct positive impact on their overall lifestyle.