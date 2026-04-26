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China Sends Pakistani Earth-Observation Satellite into Space
(MENAFN) China has launched a Pakistani remote sensing satellite into space, marking another milestone in bilateral space cooperation, according to reports from state media.
The satellite, PRSC-EO3, was carried into orbit on Saturday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China’s Shanxi province.
It was deployed aboard a Long March-6 at 8:15 p.m. local time and successfully reached its designated orbit, as stated by reports.
The mission is recorded as the 640th launch in China’s Long March rocket series, highlighting the continued expansion of the country’s space launch capabilities.
The newly launched satellite is expected to enhance Pakistan’s Earth observation systems, with applications including monitoring natural resources, tracking environmental changes, and supporting disaster response and management.
Pakistan’s space agency SUPARCO described the launch as an important step toward advancing technological independence, noting its potential role in improving urban planning, food security, and environmental monitoring.
The satellite will also contribute to a broader integrated Earth observation network designed to support national development priorities, according to a statement from the military media wing ISPR.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the work of scientists and engineers involved in the project and acknowledged China’s continued support in strengthening Pakistan’s space program, as stated by reports.
The satellite, PRSC-EO3, was carried into orbit on Saturday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China’s Shanxi province.
It was deployed aboard a Long March-6 at 8:15 p.m. local time and successfully reached its designated orbit, as stated by reports.
The mission is recorded as the 640th launch in China’s Long March rocket series, highlighting the continued expansion of the country’s space launch capabilities.
The newly launched satellite is expected to enhance Pakistan’s Earth observation systems, with applications including monitoring natural resources, tracking environmental changes, and supporting disaster response and management.
Pakistan’s space agency SUPARCO described the launch as an important step toward advancing technological independence, noting its potential role in improving urban planning, food security, and environmental monitoring.
The satellite will also contribute to a broader integrated Earth observation network designed to support national development priorities, according to a statement from the military media wing ISPR.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the work of scientists and engineers involved in the project and acknowledged China’s continued support in strengthening Pakistan’s space program, as stated by reports.
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