403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire Engulfs Glue Factory in Iran’s Chaharbagh
(MENAFN) A major fire broke out on Saturday at a glue manufacturing facility in the Iranian city of Chaharbagh, according to reports from local media.
The blaze began in the Aghdasieh district and quickly spread through the facility, as reported by a news agency.
Emergency services from Chaharbagh and nearby cities were dispatched to the scene, along with rescue teams, in an effort to bring the fire under control, according to reports.
“The firefighting teams and rescue units are on site and carrying out operations to extinguish the blaze,” the city’s governor said, as stated by reports.
Authorities have not yet released information on possible casualties or the cause of the fire, and investigations are expected to continue once the situation is stabilized.
The blaze began in the Aghdasieh district and quickly spread through the facility, as reported by a news agency.
Emergency services from Chaharbagh and nearby cities were dispatched to the scene, along with rescue teams, in an effort to bring the fire under control, according to reports.
“The firefighting teams and rescue units are on site and carrying out operations to extinguish the blaze,” the city’s governor said, as stated by reports.
Authorities have not yet released information on possible casualties or the cause of the fire, and investigations are expected to continue once the situation is stabilized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment