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Lebanon Reports Rising Casualties from Ongoing Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Lebanese authorities said Saturday that additional deaths and injuries have been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people killed since March 2 to 2,496, with 7,725 wounded, according to reports.
The figures were released in a statement by Lebanon’s Cabinet Disaster Risk Management Unit and published via a news agency, as stated by reports.
The latest update comes amid ongoing accusations that Israeli operations continue to breach a temporary ceasefire that began in mid-April, according to reports.
Previous official data had placed the toll at 2,491 dead and 7,719 injured, alongside more than one million people displaced, before the new figures were added.
Authorities did not provide detailed methodology for how the updated numbers were compiled.
However, field sources and local media said some of the increase reflects continued recovery of bodies from earlier attacks as well as newly reported injuries from recent incidents.
The ceasefire was announced in April and later extended, but has remained fragile, with continued reports of strikes and counteractions in southern Lebanon, as stated by reports.
The figures were released in a statement by Lebanon’s Cabinet Disaster Risk Management Unit and published via a news agency, as stated by reports.
The latest update comes amid ongoing accusations that Israeli operations continue to breach a temporary ceasefire that began in mid-April, according to reports.
Previous official data had placed the toll at 2,491 dead and 7,719 injured, alongside more than one million people displaced, before the new figures were added.
Authorities did not provide detailed methodology for how the updated numbers were compiled.
However, field sources and local media said some of the increase reflects continued recovery of bodies from earlier attacks as well as newly reported injuries from recent incidents.
The ceasefire was announced in April and later extended, but has remained fragile, with continued reports of strikes and counteractions in southern Lebanon, as stated by reports.
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