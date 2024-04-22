Amir Praises Filipino Community In Qatar During Talks With Philippine President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the friendly Republic of the Philippines, held an official session of talks at the Malacañang Presidential Palace in the capital, Manila, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

At the beginning of the session, His Excellency the Philippine President welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting the importance of His Highness's first visit and its role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and expanding them to broader horizons.

His Excellency the President said that the two countries share a friendship over 43 years of relations, noting his discussions with His Highness the Amir today, which dealt with all areas and opportunities to enhance them between the two friendly countries.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness at visiting the Republic of the Philippines in response to the invitation of His Excellency the President of the Philippines, praising the warm reception and hospitality received by His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

In this regard, His Highness the Amir stressed the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, pointing out that his discussions with His Excellency the President will contribute to strengthening and developing the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields and at all levels through increasing coordination and communication between businessmen and joint committees for cooperation, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two friendly peoples towards the desired integration in all fields.

His Highness also praised the Filipino community in the State of Qatar and its effective contribution to the development process in the country.

During the session, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries, ways to enhance and develop them, and discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.

The session was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

It was also attended from the Philippines side by His Excellency Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Lucas Bersamin, Executive Secretary of the President, His Excellency Alfredo Pascual, Secretary of Commerce, Her Excellency Esperinza Cristinagi Frasco, Secretary of Tourism, Her Excellency Maria Antonio Polo, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, and His Excellency Rafael Perbeto M Lutilia, Minister of Energy, Her Excellency Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, Secretary of Presidential Communications, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President of the Philippines held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a group of topics of common interest.

His Excellency the President of the Philippines held a luncheon in honour of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness the Emir upon his arrival at the presidential palace earlier.

